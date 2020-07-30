 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan to lift ban on re-entry of foreign residents despite surge in number of virus infections

30 Jul, 2020 08:16
Passersby wearing protective face masks are seen on the street amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

The Japanese government will lift a ban from next week on the re-entry of some foreign residents, imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Up to 90,000 foreign nationals with residence permits, including students, businesspeople and trainees, are currently stuck outside Japan after re-entry was banned from over 100 countries.

From August 5, those who left Japan before their destination countries were added to the ban list will be able to apply to return, the ministry said.

Japan is bracing for a surge in its number of coronavirus infections after fresh cases exceeded the 1,000 mark for the first time. Tokyo confirmed 367 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, topping the previous record of 366 cases on July 23, NHK said. A week ago, Japan started a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry.

