Lebanon reinforces new Covid-19 lockdown measures after spike in new cases

The Lebanese government has decided to reinforce coronavirus lockdown measures after a spike in new cases. The country of some six million people has recorded a total of 3,879 cases of Covid-19, including 51 deaths.

Lebanon had gradually lifted lockdown measures and in early July opened Beirut airport to commercial flights, after a closure of more than three months. However, after new cases increased, the government ordered a nationwide lockdown from July 30 until August 3, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Naharnet quoted Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad as saying.

The lockdown will be suspended from August 3 until August 6, with restaurants and cafes allowed to reopen at 50 percent. Nightclubs, bars, indoor pools and public parks will remain closed.

In a memo issued on Wednesday, the Tourism Ministry said restaurants and candy stores will be allowed to open for takeaway and delivery services between 6am and 8pm during the general lockdown days.