Danang coronavirus outbreak: Vietnam’s capital to shut bars & ban big gatherings

Vietnam’s capital has ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday because of a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Danang, the head of Hanoi’s city administration said.

Hanoi on Wednesday registered its first case of Covid-19 linked to the Danang outbreak, Reuters reports. “We have to act now and act fast,” Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi’s chairman, said in a statement. “All large gatherings will be banned until further notice.”

The city head added that more than 21,000 people who returned to Hanoi from Danang “will be closely monitored and will undergo rapid testing.”