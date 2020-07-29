 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Danang coronavirus outbreak: Vietnam’s capital to shut bars & ban big gatherings

29 Jul, 2020 14:53
Traffic jam is seen in morning rush hour after the government eased nationwide lockdown in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 25, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnam’s capital has ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday because of a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Danang, the head of Hanoi’s city administration said.

Hanoi on Wednesday registered its first case of Covid-19 linked to the Danang outbreak, Reuters reports. “We have to act now and act fast,” Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi’s chairman, said in a statement. “All large gatherings will be banned until further notice.”

The city head added that more than 21,000 people who returned to Hanoi from Danang “will be closely monitored and will undergo rapid testing.”

