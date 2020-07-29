 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states

29 Jul, 2020 14:27
Get short URL
Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states
A sign promoting social distancing is pictured on Drottninggatan, the main shopping street in Stockholm, Sweden, May 12, 2020. © Reuters / TT News Agency / Henrik Montgomery

The Swedish government will scrap recommendations against travel to four European countries from Thursday, amid signs that coronavirus infections are falling.

Stockholm said it would stop advising against non-necessary travel to neighbors Norway and Denmark, as well as to Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Current travel restrictions for other countries within the European Union and the United Kingdom would remain until August 12, Reuters said.

Sweden decided to forgo a hard lockdown and kept most schools and businesses open throughout the coronavirus outbreak, a strategy that has set it apart from most of Europe.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies