India to allow foreign universities to open campuses in country

India on Wednesday approved a plan to allow foreign universities to open campuses in the country. The move is part of efforts to boost education to strengthen the economy as it struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politicians affiliated with the left as well as PM Narendra Modi’s ruling party have opposed several attempts by previous administrations to open up the sector to overseas institutions. However, many government officials have been pushing the move as more than 750,000 Indian students study abroad.

The country will allow “entry of top world ranked universities to open campuses in our country,” a government statement said after a cabinet meeting chaired by Modi.

Critics said it is not known whether top-rated universities would open campuses, considering a regulatory framework that will also cap fees charged by educational institutions, Reuters reported.