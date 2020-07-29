Some EU states breaking pact to reinstate free movement – Portugal’s foreign ministry

Portugal said on Wednesday that some member states in the EU had broken a pact to reinstate freedom of movement inside the bloc after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

“We understand we were all required to reinstate freedom of movement within the EU from July 1 the latest,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We believe restrictions and decisions taken by member states related to other member states manifestly disregard this bond,” the ministry said, as cited by Reuters.

The French government said on Wednesday that European countries must avoid the closure of borders between themselves as much as possible.