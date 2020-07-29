 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Some EU states breaking pact to reinstate free movement – Portugal’s foreign ministry

29 Jul, 2020 11:40
Tourist guides wait for customers at Comercio square in Lisbon, Portugal, July 13, 2020. © Reuters / Rafael Marchante

Portugal said on Wednesday that some member states in the EU had broken a pact to reinstate freedom of movement inside the bloc after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

“We understand we were all required to reinstate freedom of movement within the EU from July 1 the latest,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We believe restrictions and decisions taken by member states related to other member states manifestly disregard this bond,” the ministry said, as cited by Reuters.

The French government said on Wednesday that European countries must avoid the closure of borders between themselves as much as possible.

