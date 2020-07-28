 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban to begin 3-day Afghanistan ceasefire on Friday for Eid al-Adha holiday – spokesman

28 Jul, 2020 14:55
Members of the Taliban handover their weapons and join in the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 25, 2020. © Reuters / Parwiz

Afghanistan’s Taliban announced on Tuesday that the movement will observe a three-day ceasefire in the country for the Muslim occasion of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday.

“In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

He said, however, that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate, Reuters reports. Violence in Afghanistan has increased over recent weeks as the prisoner exchange between the Afghan government and Taliban has stalled.

