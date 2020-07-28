Taliban to begin 3-day Afghanistan ceasefire on Friday for Eid al-Adha holiday – spokesman

Afghanistan’s Taliban announced on Tuesday that the movement will observe a three-day ceasefire in the country for the Muslim occasion of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday.

“In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

He said, however, that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate, Reuters reports. Violence in Afghanistan has increased over recent weeks as the prisoner exchange between the Afghan government and Taliban has stalled.