Madrid makes face masks compulsory ‘everywhere at all times’

Spain’s capital will make face masks compulsory everywhere at all times as part of a package of measures aimed at preventing coronavirus infections, Reuters quoted regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso as saying on Tuesday.

Bars in Madrid must close at 1am, and gatherings at outdoor restaurant terraces will be capped at 10 people, she said. The region recommends private gatherings at home remain below 10 people. However, that is not a legal obligation.

She also asked the central government to increase checks at Madrid’s airport.

In a separate statement, Jorge Marichal, the head of tourism association CEHAT said that Britain’s quarantine on travelers from Spain could cost the Spanish tourism sector €10 billion ($11.73 billion) in lost revenue.