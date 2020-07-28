 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Troops disengaged on most of disputed China-India border – Beijing

28 Jul, 2020 10:46
India's PM Narendra Modi visits Himalayan region of Ladakh, July 3, 2020. © Reuters / India's Press Information Bureau

Chinese and Indian troops have “completed disengagement” on most parts of the disputed border between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing said on Tuesday. Tensions soared between the world’s two most populous nations in June, after the deadliest fighting in decades erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the Himalayan border.

“The situation on the ground continues to cool down and de-escalate,” spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. “The frontline border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places.” The two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date, Wang added.

Despite steps to ease the situation, the nuclear-armed neighbors have continued to reinforce their border between Ladakh and Tibet. India has deployed thousands more troops and is conducting extra military flights over the mountainous region.

Anti-China sentiment has soared in India since the fight, which sparked street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned.

