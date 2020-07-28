 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara may suspend E. Mediterranean energy work pending talks with Athens

28 Jul, 2020 11:07
Turkish drilling vessel Fatih is pictured off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, October 30, 2018. © Reuters / Kaan Soyturk

Turkey could pause energy-exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea pending talks with Greece, according to presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

He said in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk on Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had requested that operations be put on hold as a constructive approach to negotiations.

Long-standing tensions between the NATO allies escalated last week after Turkey’s navy on Tuesday issued an advisory known as a Navtex for seismic surveys in waters between Cyprus and Crete, Reuters said.

