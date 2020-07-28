 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany advises citizens against travel to Catalonia, other virus-hit Spanish regions

28 Jul, 2020 09:40
Tourists visit "La Pedrera" building, designed by architect Antoni Gaudi, after Catalonia's regional authorities announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain, July 24, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin on Tuesday advised holidaymakers not to travel to several Spanish regions including Catalonia, which have seen coronavirus infection rates rise.

“We currently advise against unnecessary tourist trips to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre due to high infection numbers and local lockdowns,” the German ministry said on its website.

Spain’s rise in coronavirus cases has prompted most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere. In several areas including Barcelona, people were asked to stay at home.

Catalonia’s foreign affairs chief expressed regrets over Germany’s advisory, Reuters reported.

