Germany advises citizens against travel to Catalonia, other virus-hit Spanish regions

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin on Tuesday advised holidaymakers not to travel to several Spanish regions including Catalonia, which have seen coronavirus infection rates rise.

“We currently advise against unnecessary tourist trips to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre due to high infection numbers and local lockdowns,” the German ministry said on its website.

Spain’s rise in coronavirus cases has prompted most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere. In several areas including Barcelona, people were asked to stay at home.

Catalonia’s foreign affairs chief expressed regrets over Germany’s advisory, Reuters reported.