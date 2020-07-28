 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China halts Hong Kong extradition treaties with UK, Canada & Australia

28 Jul, 2020 08:11
Hong Kong and Chinese flags in Hong Kong, China, June 30, 2020. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

On Tuesday, Beijing announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain. The tit-for-tat move followed similar decisions by those countries over China's new security law.

“The wrong action of Canada, Australia and the UK in politicizing judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes, following China’s move to pass a national security law for the territory, Reuters quoted Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters as saying on Tuesday.

