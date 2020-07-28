China halts Hong Kong extradition treaties with UK, Canada & Australia

On Tuesday, Beijing announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain. The tit-for-tat move followed similar decisions by those countries over China's new security law.

“The wrong action of Canada, Australia and the UK in politicizing judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes, following China’s move to pass a national security law for the territory, Reuters quoted Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters as saying on Tuesday.