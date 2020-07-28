 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nuclear weapons guarantee N. Korea’s safety, Kim Jong-un says

28 Jul, 2020 07:24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. © Reuters / North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday. Kim was addressing a conference of veterans on the 67th anniversary of the 1953 armistice that ended Korean War hostilities.

Up to three million Koreans died in the three-year conflict. The armistice has never been replaced with a peace treaty, leaving North and South technically still at war.

“Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent, there will no longer be such word as war on this land,” AFP quoted Kim as saying, citing the report. “Our national security and future will be firmly guaranteed forever,” he added.

Inter-Korean relations have been in deep freeze for months, following the collapse of a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam between Kim and US President Donald Trump last year.

