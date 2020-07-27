WHO praises Australia’s efforts in containing coronavirus, but 6-week lockdown in Victoria state may last longer

WHO emergencies program head Mike Ryan praised Japan and Australia on Monday for having had “good success in containing” the novel coronavirus. However, he warned that it was to be expected that the virus would resurge in areas with active transmission if restrictions are lifted and mobility increased.

Australian authorities said a six-week lockdown in parts of southeastern Victoria state may last longer, after the country registered its highest daily increase in infections.

Most of Australia is effectively virus-free but flare-ups in the two most populous southeastern states have authorities scrambling to prevent a wider national outbreak. Victoria reported a daily record of 532 new cases on Monday and six more deaths, taking the state toll to 77, almost half the total national death toll, Reuters reports.

In Japan, the government said it would urge businesses to increase telecommuting and enhance other social distancing measures, amid a rise in coronavirus cases among workers.