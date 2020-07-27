Taliban plans to put private companies & aid agencies in Afghanistan under its control

The Taliban wants all private companies and aid organizations operating in Afghanistan to register with the hardline Islamist group, according to the its officials.

The order was issued last week and comes as the Afghan government and Taliban officials prepare to engage in intra-Afghan talks. The negotiations are aimed at ending the fighting in the war-torn country.

A spokesman for the Taliban said its officials had noticed that some companies and NGOs, including national and international organizations, were pursuing activities that they deemed were against the national interest, Reuters reported.