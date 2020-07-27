 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban plans to put private companies & aid agencies in Afghanistan under its control

27 Jul, 2020 11:52
An Afghan man works at a brick-making factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan, July 26, 2020. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

The Taliban wants all private companies and aid organizations operating in Afghanistan to register with the hardline Islamist group, according to the its officials.

The order was issued last week and comes as the Afghan government and Taliban officials prepare to engage in intra-Afghan talks. The negotiations are aimed at ending the fighting in the war-torn country.

A spokesman for the Taliban said its officials had noticed that some companies and NGOs, including national and international organizations, were pursuing activities that they deemed were against the national interest, Reuters reported.

