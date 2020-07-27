 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Diplomacy first: Philippines cannot challenge Beijing militarily over S. China Sea disputes, says Duterte

27 Jul, 2020 10:25
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during his State of the Nation Address at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines. July 27, 2020. © Reuters / Presidential Photos

The Philippines president said on Monday that he had no choice but to treat disputes in the South China Sea as diplomatic endeavors because the alternative was to go to war with China.

Rodrigo Duterte defended his government’s decision not to press a 2016 decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which went in favor of the Philippines in a case against China, Reuters reported.

During his annual address to the nation, the Philippines leader said China was in possession of territory that his country did not have the capability to challenge militarily, adding that “we cannot go to war.”

