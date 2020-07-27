 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
47 more Chinese mobile apps banned in India

27 Jul, 2020 13:11
India has reportedly banned 47 more Chinese apps just weeks after blocking the video-sharing platform TikTok and 58 others over national security and privacy concerns.

Tensions between the world’s two most-populous nations soared last month after a Himalayan border clash that left 20 Indian troops dead and an unknown number of Chinese casualties.

“We have banned 47 mobile apps from China in this ongoing exercise which highlights the government’s seriousness about data privacy and security,” AFP quoted an Information Ministry official as saying on Monday.

“Most of these 47 apps are banned for the same reasons as the earlier 59, and many were light versions or variants of the earlier banned applications,” the official said. Local media say 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns.

