Vietnam evacuating 80,000 people from Danang after coronavirus outbreak

27 Jul, 2020 09:10
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1, 2018. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnamese authorities are evacuating 80,000 people, mostly regional tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend.

The evacuation will take at least four days, with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, Reuters said. These were reported in the tourism hot spot of Danang.

