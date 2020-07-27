 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hezbollah rules out war with Israel ‘in coming months’ despite tensions

27 Jul, 2020 07:24
A UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) patrol in Maroun Al-Ras village, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, September 2, 2019. © Reuters / Ali Hashisho

The deputy leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has dismissed the prospect of an escalation of violence between the movement and Israel, despite increased tensions in the last week.

“The atmosphere does not indicate a war… It’s unlikely, the atmosphere of war in the next few months,” Reuters quoted Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying in an interview with al Mayadeen television on Sunday

Tensions rose along Israel’s frontier with Syria and Lebanon, after Hezbollah militia said a fighter was killed last week in an apparent Israeli strike on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

