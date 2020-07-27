Hezbollah rules out war with Israel ‘in coming months’ despite tensions

The deputy leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has dismissed the prospect of an escalation of violence between the movement and Israel, despite increased tensions in the last week.

“The atmosphere does not indicate a war… It’s unlikely, the atmosphere of war in the next few months,” Reuters quoted Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying in an interview with al Mayadeen television on Sunday

Tensions rose along Israel’s frontier with Syria and Lebanon, after Hezbollah militia said a fighter was killed last week in an apparent Israeli strike on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.