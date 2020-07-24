France will reinforce controls at borders, advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia

The French government will reinforce controls at borders in the hope of better containing the coronavirus pandemic, with people arriving from some countries being subject to compulsory testing, PM Jean Castex said on Friday.

France is also advising it citizens not to travel to the Spanish region of Catalonia in order to help contain the spread of the pandemic, he said.

The Spanish prime minister’s office has not immediately commented on Castex’s recommendation. However, a Catalan government source said on Friday that Catalonia has stricter health measures in place than the rest of Europe, including France, Reuters reported. Authorities in Catalonia recommend that everyone, including locals and foreign citizens, take care when traveling in the region.

In Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday he had signed a quarantine order for people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the last 14 days.