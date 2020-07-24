 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli president asks squabbling ministers to stop floating prospect of new ‘terrible’ election campaign

24 Jul, 2020 14:45
Israeli president asks squabbling ministers to stop floating prospect of new 'terrible' election campaign
Police use water cannons as they clash with people during a protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, July 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File Photo

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has lashed out at squabbling members of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘unity’ government, asking them to stop floating the prospect of yet another “terrible” election campaign.

Rivlin’s tweet on Thursday came amid a wave of angry protests against Netanyahu for his perceived mismanagement of the deepening public health and economic crisis.

“I look on the developments in the Knesset with deep concern as they shake the already fragile relations between coalition partners,” Rivlin wrote. “Stop the talk of early elections, of that terrible option at this time… Israel is not a rag doll you drag around as you squabble.”

The largely ceremonial president’s appeal comes after parliament passed a controversial bill to grant the government sweeping authority to bypass the legislature in enacting measures to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus, AP reported.

