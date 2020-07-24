Israeli president asks squabbling ministers to stop floating prospect of new ‘terrible’ election campaign

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has lashed out at squabbling members of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘unity’ government, asking them to stop floating the prospect of yet another “terrible” election campaign.

Rivlin’s tweet on Thursday came amid a wave of angry protests against Netanyahu for his perceived mismanagement of the deepening public health and economic crisis.

“I look on the developments in the Knesset with deep concern as they shake the already fragile relations between coalition partners,” Rivlin wrote. “Stop the talk of early elections, of that terrible option at this time… Israel is not a rag doll you drag around as you squabble.”

The largely ceremonial president’s appeal comes after parliament passed a controversial bill to grant the government sweeping authority to bypass the legislature in enacting measures to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus, AP reported.