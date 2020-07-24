 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Not right time’ for Brazil to handle impeachment requests against President Bolsonaro – lower house speaker

24 Jul, 2020 13:14
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro feeds a group of rheas outside of the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 23, 2020. © Reuters / Adriano Machado

Brazil’s lower house speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said on Friday that now was not the time to handle an impeachment process against President Jair Bolsonaro. Maia added he would only accept such a request if he was sure a crime had been committed and after the coronavirus pandemic was over.

An impeachment would face resistance inside the Congress, and in the country too, Maia told Radio Eldorado. “I don’t see a room for this nor conditions to accept it.”

So far, 48 impeachment requests have been filed against Bolsonaro in the lower house and it is up to Maia to decide whether to accept any of them, Reuters reports.

