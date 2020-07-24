‘Not right time’ for Brazil to handle impeachment requests against President Bolsonaro – lower house speaker

Brazil’s lower house speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said on Friday that now was not the time to handle an impeachment process against President Jair Bolsonaro. Maia added he would only accept such a request if he was sure a crime had been committed and after the coronavirus pandemic was over.

An impeachment would face resistance inside the Congress, and in the country too, Maia told Radio Eldorado. “I don’t see a room for this nor conditions to accept it.”

So far, 48 impeachment requests have been filed against Bolsonaro in the lower house and it is up to Maia to decide whether to accept any of them, Reuters reports.