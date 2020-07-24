 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers

24 Jul, 2020 10:48
European Council President Charles Michel speaks via videoconference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels, Belgium, June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Francisco Seco / Pool

EU member states must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission said on Friday. The statement  comes amid US pressure on the bloc to follow Britain and ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks.

The Commission also urged 13 EU countries to adopt the foreign direct investments screening mechanism without delay. The tool allows EU governments to intervene in cases of foreign direct investment in strategic assets, especially if state-controlled or state-financed enterprises are involved.

In November last year, the EU agreed to take a tough line on 5G suppliers to reduce cybersecurity risks to next-generation mobile networks, seen as key to boosting economic growth and competitiveness, Reuters said.

