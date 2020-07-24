Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers

EU member states must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission said on Friday. The statement comes amid US pressure on the bloc to follow Britain and ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks.

The Commission also urged 13 EU countries to adopt the foreign direct investments screening mechanism without delay. The tool allows EU governments to intervene in cases of foreign direct investment in strategic assets, especially if state-controlled or state-financed enterprises are involved.

In November last year, the EU agreed to take a tough line on 5G suppliers to reduce cybersecurity risks to next-generation mobile networks, seen as key to boosting economic growth and competitiveness, Reuters said.