Bulgarian parliament approves government reshuffle to appease anti-corruption protesters

Bulgaria’s parliament on Friday appointed Kiril Ananiev as its new finance minister, after PM Boyko Borissov reshuffled the cabinet in the hope of appeasing anti-corruption protesters seeking the resignation of the whole government.

Some 116 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament also approved new economy, health, interior and tourism ministers in the center-right government, which took office in 2017, and 89 deputies voted against the reshuffle.

Ananiev, 65, will be tasked with overseeing the state coffers during an expected economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Until the reshuffle, Ananiev was health minister.

Deputies from the main opposition Socialist party chanted “Resign!” and “More!” during a parliamentary debate on the reshuffle, in support of the street protests that have been rocking the Balkan country for two weeks. More protests were planned later on Friday, Reuters said.