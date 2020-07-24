 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vietnam’s PM bans wildlife trade to reduce risk of pandemics

24 Jul, 2020 09:41
Closed shops during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 20, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to ban Vietnam’s wildlife trade with immediate effect in order to reduce the risk of new pandemics. The directive bans imports of live wild animals and wildlife products, eliminates wildlife markets, the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

Prohibitions on illegal hunting and trading of wild animals, including online sales, have also been enforced.

The Southeast Asian country is an important destination for illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales and elephant ivory.

“The wildlife consumption ban mentioned in the directive is insufficient as some uses of wildlife such as medicinal use or wild animals being kept as pets are not covered,” Reuters quoted Nguyen Van Thai, director of Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, as saying.

