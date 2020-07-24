 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

New Delhi & Beijing to hold more talks to de-escalate Himalayan standoff

24 Jul, 2020 07:29
Get short URL
New Delhi & Beijing to hold more talks to de-escalate Himalayan standoff
An Indian Army convoy moves to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18, 2020. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

Indian and Chinese diplomats were set for more talks on Friday to narrow differences on ways to pull back troops in a disputed border in the western Himalayas. The June 15 fighting in the Galwan Valley of India’s Ladakh region left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Since then the two sides have held several rounds of talks to restore calm, and reduced the number of troops in the valley, while still pouring reinforcements into the region.

Diplomats were expected to hold new talks through a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs on Friday, Reuters said, citing a government source in New Delhi.

The de facto border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC), was established after a war in 1962. It remains poorly defined, and there have been sporadic flare-ups over the decades, without leading to cross-border firing.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies