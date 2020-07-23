WHO chief tells US he’s NOT paid-for by China, says they don’t have proof

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that statements questioning his independence will not distract the WHO from its work in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The WHO chief has come under criticism, especially from US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have accused him of being pro-China in his decisions.

“The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation for that matter,” Reuters quoted the WHO head as saying at a virtual briefing in Geneva. Answering a question about Pompeo’s comments, he added that politicization was a great risk in fighting a pandemic.