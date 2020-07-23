 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WHO chief tells US he’s NOT paid-for by China, says they don’t have proof

23 Jul, 2020 16:12
WHO chief tells US he’s NOT paid-for by China, says they don’t have proof
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, July 3, 2020. © Reuters / Fabrice Coffrini / Pool / File Photo

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that statements questioning his independence will not distract the WHO from its work in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The WHO chief has come under criticism, especially from US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have accused him of being pro-China in his decisions.

“The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation for that matter,” Reuters quoted the WHO head as saying at a virtual briefing in Geneva. Answering a question about Pompeo’s comments, he added that politicization was a great risk in fighting a pandemic.

