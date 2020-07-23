Russian, French foreign & defense ministers to meet in Paris – report

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jul, 2020 12:29
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu attend a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, September 9, 2019. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

The Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will hold a 2+2 meeting in Paris, a senior diplomatic source in the French capital has told TASS. The date of the meeting will be announced later.

“The ministers will meet in Paris as part of the French-Russian Security Cooperation Council,” the source said late Wednesday.

“Political directors of the French Foreign Ministry and the Armed Forces Ministry held consultations with their Russian counterparts in Paris on July 16 ahead of this meeting,” according to the report. It added that the talks focused on the issues of strategic stability and regional crises.

The 2+2 format of consultations between foreign and defense ministers of Russian and France was created in 2002. Moscow hosted the last such round of consultations on September 9, 2019, when security issues and the settlement of the eastern Ukrainian conflict were discussed.

