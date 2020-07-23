Russian, French foreign & defense ministers to meet in Paris – report

The Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will hold a 2+2 meeting in Paris, a senior diplomatic source in the French capital has told TASS. The date of the meeting will be announced later.

“The ministers will meet in Paris as part of the French-Russian Security Cooperation Council,” the source said late Wednesday.

“Political directors of the French Foreign Ministry and the Armed Forces Ministry held consultations with their Russian counterparts in Paris on July 16 ahead of this meeting,” according to the report. It added that the talks focused on the issues of strategic stability and regional crises.

The 2+2 format of consultations between foreign and defense ministers of Russian and France was created in 2002. Moscow hosted the last such round of consultations on September 9, 2019, when security issues and the settlement of the eastern Ukrainian conflict were discussed.