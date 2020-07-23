Israeli military reinforces northern border after Hezbollah threats

The Israeli military said on Thursday it was reinforcing the country’s border with Lebanon with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.”

Lebanon-based Hezbollah earlier threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week that killed one of its fighters near Damascus International Airport.

Hezbollah has vowed in the past to retaliate for any fighter that Israel kills in Syria. The airstrike, which also killed four other foreign fighters, was widely attributed to Israel, AP reports.

Israel did not comment on this week’s strike and generally refrains from discussing its activities in neighboring Syria. However, it is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes against pro-Iranian forces during the civil war in Syria.