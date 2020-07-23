 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israeli military reinforces northern border after Hezbollah threats

23 Jul, 2020 10:16
Get short URL
Israeli military reinforces northern border after Hezbollah threats
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) patrol near the border with Israel, in the village of Khiam, in southern Lebanon, September 2, 2019. © Reuters / Ali Hashisho

The Israeli military said on Thursday it was reinforcing the country’s border with Lebanon with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.”

Lebanon-based Hezbollah earlier threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week that killed one of its fighters near Damascus International Airport.

Hezbollah has vowed in the past to retaliate for any fighter that Israel kills in Syria. The airstrike, which also killed four other foreign fighters, was widely attributed to Israel, AP reports.

Israel did not comment on this week’s strike and generally refrains from discussing its activities in neighboring Syria. However, it is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes against pro-Iranian forces during the civil war in Syria.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies