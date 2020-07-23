 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron urges EU action & sanctions over ‘provocations’ in E. Mediterranean

23 Jul, 2020 09:57
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his counterpart of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 23, 2020. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said it would be a serious error by the EU to not respond to what he described as provocations in the eastern Mediterranean. Macron also said he wants more sanctions on those who violate Greek and Cypriot maritime space.

“In this part of the Mediterranean, which is vital for our two countries, energy and security issues are essential,” Macron told reporters alongside his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades. “What’s at stake is a power struggle in particular of Turkey and Russia which are asserting themselves more and more and in the face of which the EU is still doing too little,” Reuters quoted Macron as saying.

“It would be a serious mistake to leave our security in the Mediterranean in the hands of other actors. This is not an option for Europe and it is not something that France will let happen,” the French president said.

Turkey and Greece are at loggerheads over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources. EU member Cyprus also wants to explore for natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean amid strong Turkish objections.

