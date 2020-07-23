 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South Korea-US military exercises should be put off to draw Pyongyang into talks – Seoul nominee

23 Jul, 2020 15:43
A South Korean soldier takes part in a live fire exercise near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, June 23, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

Seoul should postpone military exercises with the US in the hopes of drawing North Korea back into talks, the South Korean politician set to take over responsibility for relations with Pyongyang said on Thursday. South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to get dialogue with the North back on track after negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on its nuclear program broke down.

Lee In-young, who has been nominated as South Korea’s next unification minister, said postponing – or at least scaling back – the exercises, which are due to start next month, might convince North Korea to reconsider negotiations, Reuters reports.

“If the exercises take place as planned, North Korea’s backlash will be strong, but if they are completely postponed, it might take it as a fresh message,” Lee told a parliamentary confirmation hearing. “If we can show flexibility by scaling it back by around half or moving its location further south, North Korea would respond accordingly.”

Washington and Seoul are discussing the scale and timing of the annual drills now that the coronavirus has disrupted the travel of US troops.

