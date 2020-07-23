 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Over 3mn coronavirus cases registered in Europe, AFP tally shows

23 Jul, 2020 09:14
People wearing protective masks visit a market stall at Columbia Road Flower Market after its reopening following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, July 19, 2020. © Reuters / Simon Dawson

Over three million cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Europe, an AFP tally showed on Thursday. More than half of them are in Russia, Britain, Spain or Italy.

Europe has registered 3,002,861 infections, out of a global total of 15,237,784. The continent remains the hardest hit in terms of deaths, with 206,633 of the 626,994 worldwide.

Russia has recorded the highest number of cases in the continent with 795,038, including 12,892 deaths, followed by Britain (296,377 cases and 45,501 deaths), Spain (267,551 and 28,426) and Italy (245,032 and 35,082), according to the tally.

Experts believe the figures for detected infections likely reflect only a portion of the actual number of cases.

