Over 3mn coronavirus cases registered in Europe, AFP tally shows

Over three million cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Europe, an AFP tally showed on Thursday. More than half of them are in Russia, Britain, Spain or Italy.

Europe has registered 3,002,861 infections, out of a global total of 15,237,784. The continent remains the hardest hit in terms of deaths, with 206,633 of the 626,994 worldwide.

Russia has recorded the highest number of cases in the continent with 795,038, including 12,892 deaths, followed by Britain (296,377 cases and 45,501 deaths), Spain (267,551 and 28,426) and Italy (245,032 and 35,082), according to the tally.

Experts believe the figures for detected infections likely reflect only a portion of the actual number of cases.