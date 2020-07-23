Bulgarian PM overhauls government after anti-corruption protests

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov replaced key ministers on Thursday, in a government reshuffle designed to quell a wave of anti-corruption protests that have called for his resignation, Reuters reported.

The prime minister dismissed the ministers of finance, economy and the interior. He had asked them to resign last week to end speculation that they were working under the influence of a controversial businessman linked to another political faction. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev will take over the Finance Ministry.

The street protests have rocked the Balkan country, which is a member of the European Union, for the past two weeks.