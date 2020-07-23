 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan’s govt appoints 18 civilian state governors as part of democratic transition

23 Jul, 2020 07:45
Sudan's PM in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok gestures during the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, December 25, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The transition government in Sudan has appointed 18 civilian state governors as a key part of a democratic transition after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir last year. The civilian government is ruling with the military.

Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok also announced long-awaited economic and political reforms on Wednesday aimed at rescuing the country’s economy and keeping the civilian transition on track.

Sudan’s economy is at risk of freefall, hammered by an annual inflation rate of more than 100 percent and shortages of electricity, bread, fuel and medicine, Reuters said. The currency recently hit a record low of 150 Sudanese pounds to the dollar on the black market compared with 55 at the official rate.

Hamdok said Sudan would start a currency adjustment plan and lift subsidies on diesel and gasoline, following amendments to the 2020 budget in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

