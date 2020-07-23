Sudan’s govt appoints 18 civilian state governors as part of democratic transition

The transition government in Sudan has appointed 18 civilian state governors as a key part of a democratic transition after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir last year. The civilian government is ruling with the military.

Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok also announced long-awaited economic and political reforms on Wednesday aimed at rescuing the country’s economy and keeping the civilian transition on track.

Sudan’s economy is at risk of freefall, hammered by an annual inflation rate of more than 100 percent and shortages of electricity, bread, fuel and medicine, Reuters said. The currency recently hit a record low of 150 Sudanese pounds to the dollar on the black market compared with 55 at the official rate.

Hamdok said Sudan would start a currency adjustment plan and lift subsidies on diesel and gasoline, following amendments to the 2020 budget in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.