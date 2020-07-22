Switzerland expands coronavirus quarantine watchlist

Switzerland has expanded the number of territories on its watchlist of coronavirus hot spots to 42, with all new arrivals from those countries having to enter a ten-day quarantine. New entries as of Thursday include Bosnia, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Montenegro, the Palestinian territories, the United Arab Emirates and other states, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Since July 6, people entering Switzerland from a country with an increased risk of infection have been legally mandated to go into quarantine.

Last month, Swiss authorities phased out most of the restrictions they imposed to contain the spread of the virus, declaring the country better equipped to handle any fresh flare-ups.

New cases have dwindled to dozens a day, allowing schools, shops and borders with fellow members of the Schengen passport-free travel zone to reopen as life returns to near-normal, Reuters reports. However, passengers on public transport still have to don facemasks.