Russia & Turkey agree to push for Libya ceasefire, plan to create joint working group – statement

22 Jul, 2020 12:15
Security forces are seen in military vehicles during a deployment in a street in Tripoli, Libya, July 20, 2020. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to continue joint efforts to create conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire in Libya, a joint statement said on Wednesday after talks in Ankara.

Russia and Turkey are also considering the creation of a joint working group on the settlement of the situation in Libya, TASS reported.

The statement also said that Turkey and Russia agreed in the talks of senior diplomats to facilitate the advancement of intra-Libyan political dialogue. They called upon the parties of the conflict to take measures ensuring safe humanitarian access and delivery of urgent assistance to those in need.

Eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces are battling the fighters of Libya’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by Turkey.

