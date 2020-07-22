 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK is prepared for no deal on trade in post-Brexit talks with EU – minister

22 Jul, 2020 14:23
Get short URL
UK is prepared for no deal on trade in post-Brexit talks with EU – minister
The start of a round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the UK, in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2020. © Reuters / John Thys / Pool

The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal with the European Union but is prepared for a no deal, Reuters quoted Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as saying on Wednesday.

A spokesman for PM Boris Johnson said later in the day that Britain remains committed to agreeing the outlines of a balanced trade agreement with the EU but significant differences between the two sides remain.

Talks on a future relationship, which are now in their fifth round, have all but stalled. Some companies fear that there will be disruption at the end of the year if the two fail to secure a trade deal.

“Our preference is to leave with a FTA (free trade agreement) as long as it guarantees our political and economic independence,” the spokesman told reporters. “We will make sure that we’re prepared for all possible scenarios.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies