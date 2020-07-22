 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

European Parliament to raise rule-of-law conditions for EU recovery fund after summit

22 Jul, 2020 10:45
Get short URL
European Parliament to raise rule-of-law conditions for EU recovery fund after summit
President of the European Parliament David Sassoli (L) and European Council President Charles Michel at the start of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2020. © Reuters / Stephanie Lecocq / Pool

The European Parliament will seek clarification on tying a new coronavirus recovery fund to democratic values after the matter was left open at an EU summit this week.

“We need to see exactly what intervention measures are to be used to support this,” David Sassoli, the assembly’s president, said on Wednesday. “We can’t support a reduction in our expectations for shared values.”

“We think this is an open issue, we want to participate. Here we will not be satisfied with just mentions of principle,” Sassoli noted.

Asked if the assembly could block the agreement made at the summit on the EU’s long-term budget and the recovery fund, Sassoli said he was determined that the European Parliament be respected, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies