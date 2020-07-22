 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan launches domestic tourism campaign despite jump in virus cases

22 Jul, 2020 11:29
Japan launches domestic tourism campaign despite jump in virus cases
Workers receive tourists on an almost empty port in the Dotonbori amusement district of Osaka, Japan, March 14, 2020. © Reuters / Edgard Garrido

Japan kicked off a national travel campaign on Wednesday in a bid to revive its battered tourism industry, amid criticism over a jump in new coronavirus cases in major cities.

The ‘Go To Travel’ slogan was instead dubbed ‘Go To Trouble’ by some domestic media. The campaign offers subsidies of up to 50 percent for trips to and from prefectures except for Tokyo, which was dropped from the program last week after infections surged to new highs.

Many of Japan’s governors wanted the campaign delayed or altered, fearing that visitors could carry the virus to rural areas with few infections. A Mainichi newspaper poll this week showed 69 percent of the public wanted the program cancelled entirely.

Osaka set a record daily high with about 120 new infections on Wednesday, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said, while daily infections in Tokyo were 238, Reuters reports.

