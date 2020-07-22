 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Melbourne residents to wear masks when leaving home as Australia reports record rise in coronavirus cases

22 Jul, 2020 08:41
Response personnel in Melbourne, Australia, July 10, 2020. © Reuters / Sandra Sanders

Residents of Australia’s second most populous city, Melbourne, must wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday, Reuters reports. The country recorded 501 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest since the epidemic took hold in March. Its death toll also rose by 2 to 128, according to officials.

Victoria state, of which Melbourne is capital, accounted for most of the new cases, with 484, whole New South Wales state was on “high alert.”

Cross-border travel between Victoria and New South Wales will only be allowed for work, education or medical care, after the border was closed this month for the first time in 100 years.

