 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ankara rejects Greece’s claim over Mediterranean seismic survey of continental shelf

22 Jul, 2020 08:24
Get short URL
Ankara rejects Greece’s claim over Mediterranean seismic survey of continental shelf
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis. © Reuters / Yoruk Isik

Ankara said on Wednesday that the eastern Mediterranean region where its ship will carry out a seismic survey is part of Turkey’s continental shelf, rejecting Greece’s accusation that the ship is encroaching on its own shelf.

Tensions between the NATO allies escalated after Turkey’s navy on Tuesday issued an advisory known as a Navtex for seismic surveys in waters between Cyprus and Crete, Reuters reports.

Athens and Ankara are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources, brought into sharper focus by attempts of Cyprus to also explore for natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean despite Turkish objections.

The ship Oruc Reis will operate in an area where Ankara awarded licenses to Turkish energy company TPAO in 2012, within continental shelf boundaries of which the UN has been notified, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbons exploration.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies