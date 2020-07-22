 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thousands evacuated in China’s Hubei province after floods & landslide

22 Jul, 2020 07:50
The flooded Yangshuo town by the overflowing Li River, against the backdrop of the karst landscape in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, June 7, 2020. © Reuters / Chen Yan

Chinese authorities have evacuated thousands of residents after a landslide blocked a river and created a barrier lake that threatened to submerge neighboring villages. The landslide occurred on Tuesday when 1.5 million cubic meters of earth fell into a tributary of the Yangtze river near the city of Enshi in Hubei province, Xinhua reported.

Large parts of the country reeled under some of the heaviest rainfall in decades. The state weather bureau said on Wednesday that China was hit by fresh rounds of torrential rain this week, further raising flood risks throughout the country.

Red alerts have been declared in the provinces of Anhui and Jiangxi, which are bisected by the Yangtze, according to Reuters. The water resources ministry also warned on Tuesday that water levels in the Yangtze and adjoining lakes would continue to rise.

