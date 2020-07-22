Thailand to extend state of emergency over coronavirus until end of August amid political protests

Thailand will extend a state of emergency until the end of August to contain the coronavirus outbreak. “It is still necessary to have the decree because we are opening up the country for more business meetings and tourism to stimulate the economy,” Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said on Wednesday.

The official added that doctors had requested it be maintained. The decree, first introduced in late March, will be subject to cabinet approval next week.

The announcement comes after nearly two months without local transmission and with many people in Thailand questioning the need for an emergency decree. All foreign entries will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, according to Reuters.

Political protests took place last week against the government, in defiance of a ban on gatherings. Somsak said the emergency decree would be used only to contain virus outbreaks and not rallies.