‘Historic deal or failure’: French leadership defends EU recovery plan after criticism from left & right

France’s Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian has dismissed accusations by right-wing and left-wing parties that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short.

“You call this a failure. I call this a historic advance,” Le Drian said on Tuesday, responding to critical questions from lawmakers in parliament. “It was normal to help Italy and Spain because they were most hit by the coronavirus crisis. Europe has found solidarity.”

Macron acknowledged earlier on Tuesday that concessions had to be made to win over member states whose objections were blocking a deal, Reuters reported. However, he described the concessions as proportionate, and necessary to deliver a recovery plan big enough to be effective.