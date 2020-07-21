 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Historic deal or failure’: French leadership defends EU recovery plan after criticism from left & right

21 Jul, 2020 15:23
'Historic deal or failure': French leadership defends EU recovery plan after criticism from left & right
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron during the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. © Reuters / John Thys / Pool

France’s Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian has dismissed accusations by right-wing and left-wing parties that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short.

“You call this a failure. I call this a historic advance,” Le Drian said on Tuesday, responding to critical questions from lawmakers in parliament. “It was normal to help Italy and Spain because they were most hit by the coronavirus crisis. Europe has found solidarity.”

Macron acknowledged earlier on Tuesday that concessions had to be made to win over member states whose objections were blocking a deal, Reuters reported. However, he described the concessions as proportionate, and necessary to deliver a recovery plan big enough to be effective.

