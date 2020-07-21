 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Spain ‘not holding talks’ on closing land borders with EU countries

21 Jul, 2020 14:57
Get short URL
Spain ‘not holding talks’ on closing land borders with EU countries
The Spanish-French border, in La Jonquera, north of Girona, Spain, June 21, 2020. © Reuters / Albert Gea

Madrid is not holding any talks with other EU countries over the potential closure of land borders, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. The minister was answering a question about reports that France may consider such a move over coronavirus worries.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday did not rule out closing the border with Spain, which is struggling to control a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, Reuters reported. Most of the infections are located in Catalonia, which borders France.

Authorities in Barcelona on Tuesday cut the number of people allowed on the city’s beaches to 32,000 from 38,000. The decision was made after crowds flocked to the sea at the weekend despite advice to stay home to curb a rise in coronavirus infections.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies