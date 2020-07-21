 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Johnson holds UK's first face-to-face cabinet meeting since March 17

21 Jul, 2020 10:30
Britain's PM Boris Johnson speaks during a face-to-face meeting of his cabinet team of ministers, the first since mid-March, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, July 21, 2020. © Reuters / Simon Dawson / Pool

British PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday held his first face-to-face cabinet meeting of top ministers since March 17. Meetings up to this had been via video conference.

The weekly cabinet meeting inside Johnson’s Downing Street office was ditched when the coronavirus crisis threatened to spin out of control. Johnson, his health minister and other top officials all caught the virus early in the pandemic.

Supplied with hand sanitizer, ministers were asked to attend a socially-distanced meeting in a larger room inside the Foreign Office rather than the traditional cabinet room in Downing Street, Reuters said.

Johnson has pushed ahead with easing Britain's lockdown, and will next month lift advice to avoid public transport, while encouraging commuters to use alternative means where possible.

