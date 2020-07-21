 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hungary & Poland claim victory as EU delays rule-of-law conditions for getting recovery funds

21 Jul, 2020 09:44
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2019. © Reuters / Lisi Niesner

Poland, Hungary and the Netherlands claimed victory on Tuesday after a European Union summit left as an open matter how a new coronavirus recovery fund may be tied to members' democratic values.

EU leaders negotiated a €750 billion ($859 billion) post-pandemic fund and a €1.1 trillion budget after almost five days of talks in Brussels. Conditions for rule-of-law-linked payouts were not detailed in the final statement.

“In our conclusions we are committed to accept and protect… the principles of respect for the rule of law,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. However, the conclusion's vague language paled in comparison to earlier promises of tough conditions, Reuters said.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban told reporters he had “thwarted and repelled” efforts to tie disbursement of funds to democratic values. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki hailed the “whole architecture of supervision” as a success.

