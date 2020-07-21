Bulgaria’s government survives no-confidence vote after opposition accuses it of failing to uproot corruption

Bulgaria’s center-right government survived a no-confidence vote brought on Tuesday by the opposition socialists, who accuse it of failing to uproot endemic corruption.

Some 124 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament voted against the fifth no-confidence motion against the coalition government that took office in 2017, and 102 lawmakers were in favor.

Thousands of Bulgarians have been rallying for almost two weeks against Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s cabinet, Reuters reported.

The PM said on Thursday that his government must stay in place to fight the coronavirus, even though he may overhaul his cabinet soon.