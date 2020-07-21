 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s aviation authority requires negative Covid-19 tests for arriving air passengers

21 Jul, 2020 07:14
Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound in Wuhan, in Hubei Province, the origin of China’s coronavirus outbreak, May 17, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

Passengers of China-bound flights must provide negative Covid-19 test results before boarding, China’s aviation authority warned on Tuesday. The government is looking to further reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases amid increased international travel.

Nucleic acid tests must be completed within five days of embarkation, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its website. Tests should be conducted at facilities designated or recognized by Chinese embassies in host countries.

The announcement comes as countries struggle with testing capacity and speed, Reuters said. In the past month, CAAC has allowed more foreign airlines to resume services in China and increased incoming flights to the country as the economy recovers.

