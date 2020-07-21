China’s aviation authority requires negative Covid-19 tests for arriving air passengers

Passengers of China-bound flights must provide negative Covid-19 test results before boarding, China’s aviation authority warned on Tuesday. The government is looking to further reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases amid increased international travel.

Nucleic acid tests must be completed within five days of embarkation, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its website. Tests should be conducted at facilities designated or recognized by Chinese embassies in host countries.

The announcement comes as countries struggle with testing capacity and speed, Reuters said. In the past month, CAAC has allowed more foreign airlines to resume services in China and increased incoming flights to the country as the economy recovers.