Trump plans to resume his ‘successful’ televised coronavirus briefings

20 Jul, 2020 17:10
US President Donald Trump looks at National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House in Washington, US, April 17, 2020. © Reuters / Leah Millis / File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to resume his televised coronavirus briefings. The president wants to tout positive news, even as the pandemic spreads across the country, AFP said.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he told reporters at the White House. “We’re doing very well in so many different ways.” The president said he would likely resume on Tuesday.

The White House held dozens of coronavirus briefings over two months in the early stages of the pandemic, but abandoned them in late April.

