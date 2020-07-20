Trump plans to resume his ‘successful’ televised coronavirus briefings

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to resume his televised coronavirus briefings. The president wants to tout positive news, even as the pandemic spreads across the country, AFP said.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he told reporters at the White House. “We’re doing very well in so many different ways.” The president said he would likely resume on Tuesday.

The White House held dozens of coronavirus briefings over two months in the early stages of the pandemic, but abandoned them in late April.